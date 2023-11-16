Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of CONMED worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

