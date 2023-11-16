Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

