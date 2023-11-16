Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Brunswick worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

