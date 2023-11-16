Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.03% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 436,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $11,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 609,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

