Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.03 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Citigroup raised their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.