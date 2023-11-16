Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Cabot worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

