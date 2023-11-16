Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

NOG stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

