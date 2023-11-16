Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Stericycle worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

