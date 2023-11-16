Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

