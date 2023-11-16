Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.35% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000.

BATS:GTIP opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

