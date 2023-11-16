Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

