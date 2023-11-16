Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 68,106 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS:PDEC opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $677.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
