Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 992,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

