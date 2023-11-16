Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

