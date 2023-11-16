Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,285 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $9,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

LPX stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

