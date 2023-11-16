Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,466.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,499.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,278.59 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

