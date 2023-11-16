Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,641 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Balchem worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $143.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

