Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,896 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Credicorp worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1,438.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $50,933,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $46,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $123.65 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

