Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

