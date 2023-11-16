Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

