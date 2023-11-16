Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,466 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

