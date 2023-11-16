Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,527 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.