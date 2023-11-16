Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.