Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Quaker Chemical worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWR opened at $175.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $216.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 202.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

