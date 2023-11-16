Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 169,005 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $50.30.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.