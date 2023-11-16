Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.