Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 457,603 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 457,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,828,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

NYSE TPR opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

