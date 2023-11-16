Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 545,709 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,726,000 after buying an additional 194,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $129.81 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

