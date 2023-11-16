Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,694 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

