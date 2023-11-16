Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avinger, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avinger in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($19.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avinger’s current full-year earnings is ($19.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Avinger Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGR stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

