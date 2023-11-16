Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aadi Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $82,917.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,691,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,099,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $357,544. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 992.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

