Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORIC. Citigroup increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.