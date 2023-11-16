Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

