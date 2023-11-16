eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eXp World by 105.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.15 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

