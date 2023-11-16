Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $132.48 and last traded at $131.87, with a volume of 2046274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

