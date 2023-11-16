Financial Review: Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Qudian 68.42% 1.72% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magic Empire Global and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 14.10 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Qudian $83.73 million 4.97 -$52.48 million $0.14 12.79

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qudian beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.