Financial Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

This table compares SurgePays and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 8.43% 150.20% 32.63% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 14.21% 14.51% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 0.65 -$680,000.00 $0.84 6.57 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $10.31 billion N/A $1.33 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Risk & Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, very small aperture terminal, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; property development and management; trading service related to information and technology, multimedia, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

