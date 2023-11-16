Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases £18,273.60 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes acquired 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £18,273.60 ($22,440.87).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 5th, Simon Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £82,700 ($101,559.62).
- On Friday, August 18th, Simon Hayes purchased 1,405 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 851 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £11,956.55 ($14,683.22).
Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 814 ($10.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 833.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 867.21. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 788.71 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 923 ($11.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.64 and a beta of 0.53.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
