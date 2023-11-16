FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after buying an additional 1,275,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

