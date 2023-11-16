FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FSD Pharma Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11.
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
