FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSD Pharma Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

