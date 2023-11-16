Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 18.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Futu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 145.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

