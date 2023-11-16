FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IN8bio, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

INAB opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 226.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

