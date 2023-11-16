FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issued By B. Riley

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $29,378.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,116,831 shares in the company, valued at $21,264,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,116,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,264,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $366,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,933,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,291 shares of company stock worth $4,065,614 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

