FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Issued By Cormark

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pivotree in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pivotree from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVE:PVT opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.71. Pivotree has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.84.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

