FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$942.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.08. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

