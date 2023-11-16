FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.03. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 921,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 898,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 711.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

