FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

