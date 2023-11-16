FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Stantec has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $185,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,542,000 after acquiring an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

