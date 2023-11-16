FY2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Reduced by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOS. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

TSE:BOS opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$11.41. The company has a market cap of C$108.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

