FY2023 EPS Estimates for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Decreased by Analyst

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Annovis Bio in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

